Tracking total COVID deaths per state on March 20, 2021

Of the world’s 2.7 million COVID deaths, more than 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of March 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 20, 2021

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on March 20, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse or finger over the state’s bar in the graph.

Compare the data above to last week’s report here.

Graph: See how COVID cases compare in all 50 states here

Ad

Note: JHU has not provided data for active COVID cases in the U.S. for the last two weeks. The last active cases update was on March 7 and can be viewed here.

As of March 20 at 12:26 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 541,259 -- the highest in the world.

More: Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 20, 2021