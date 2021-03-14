Tracking total COVID deaths per state on March 14, 2021

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo Patty Trejo, 54, holds the hand of her intubated husband, Joseph, in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center, in Fullerton, Calif. Trejo visited her husband Monday for the first time since he was hospitalized more than a month ago. A survivor of COVID-19 herself, she invited a mariachi band to give him courage. Surrounded by hospital staff, family members and friends in the parking lot of the hospital, the band played her husband's favorite song, "La mano de Dios," or "The Hand of God." "He needs to know that I still love him, and he needs to know he's got to fight," said Trejo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Of the world’s 2.6 million COVID deaths, more than 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of March 14, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on March 14, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse or finger over the state’s bar in the graph.

Note: JHU has not provided data for active COVID cases in the U.S. for the past week. The last active cases update was on March 7 and can be viewed here.

As of March 14 at 3:26 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 534,794 -- the highest in the world.

