Tracking total COVID cases per state on March 20, 2021

More than 24% of the world’s 122 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of March 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.
LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 20, 2021
Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on March 20, 2021.
To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse or finger over the state’s bar in the graph.
Compare the data above to last week’s report right here.
Note: JHU has not provided data for active COVID cases in the U.S. for the last two weeks. The last active cases update was on March 7 and can be viewed here.
Graph: See how COVID deaths compare in all 50 states here
As of March 20 at 12:26 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 29,742,662 -- the highest in the world.
More: Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 20, 2021
COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.