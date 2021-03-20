Tracking total COVID cases per state on March 20, 2021

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Top airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to take a leading role in developing standards for credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19. Airlines hope such a document would allow countries to relax travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. More than two dozen airline and business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote to the White House about the matter on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

More than 24% of the world’s 122 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of March 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on March 20, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse or finger over the state’s bar in the graph.

Note: JHU has not provided data for active COVID cases in the U.S. for the last two weeks. The last active cases update was on March 7 and can be viewed here.

As of March 20 at 12:26 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 29,742,662 -- the highest in the world.

