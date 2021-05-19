LIVE STREAM: Ford reveals all-electric F-150 Lightning

Ford will unveil its highly anticipated all-electric F-150 Lightning pick-up truck on Wednesday night.

The “electrified” edition of the automaker’s most popular vehicle will officially launch Ford’s big move into the electric vehicle market. Details on the truck have been kept close to the vest, so there’s not much to go on -- but President Joe Biden got a tour of the plant in Dearborn, and even test drove one of the trucks during a visit on Tuesday.

The new F-150 is expected to be available in 2022.

Watch the live Ford reveal at 9:30 p.m. in the video player below (or here):