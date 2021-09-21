NACTOY names 23 semifinalists for 2022 Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards organization announced its list of semifinalists Tuesday at the inaugural Motor Bella event at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

Here is the full list of our 2022 semifinalists:

North American Car of the Year

Audi A3

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Genesis G70

Honda Civic

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year

Ford Maverick

GMC HUMMER EV

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Nissan Frontier

Rivian R1T

Toyota Tundra

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

Ford Bronco

Genesis GV70

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai Tucson (HEV/ICE/PHEV)

Jeep Grand Cherokee (ICE, PHEV, L)

Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer

Kia Carnival

Nissan Pathfinder

VW ID.4

What’s next

The next step in the process is an annual comparison drive that will take place Oct. 18-21, where jurors will evaluate the semifinalist vehicles before voting to select the three finalists in each group.

The finalists will be announced at the LA Auto Show on November 17, and winners will be announced in January 2022 during an event hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association in Detroit.