Authorities provide update on ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

A Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy briefly talks with a security guard at the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film "Rust" before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he'd been told was safe to use, court records released Sunday show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Officials held a news conference Wednesday to share findings and information related to the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Officials say last week actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the film set, unaware it contained a live round, after a staff member reportedly indicated it was safe to use.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot in the chest and died from the injury. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, as he was reportedly standing behind Hutchins at the time.

Baldwin, as an actor, is not expected to be charged criminally or civilly for the incident. Charges could be brought against Baldwin in his role as a producer, however, along with others in leadership positions for the film, experts say.

