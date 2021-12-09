Live stream: Bob Dole lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Watch live coverage Thursday as Bob Dole lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Dole was a longtime Republican senator, a presidential candidate in 1996 and a World War II veteran. He died in his sleep at the age of 98.

Schedule:

9:45 a.m. -- Dole/Hearse Arrival at U.S. Capitol: Hearse carrying former Sen. Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol where he will Lie in State

10 a.m. -- Dole Lies in State at U.S. Capitol/Congressional Tribute: The Congressional Tribute in the Capitol Rotunda for former Sen. Bob Dole: -- Invocation by House Chaplain -- Remarks by Leader McConnell -- Remarks by Leader Schumer -- Remarks by Speaker Pelosi -- Remarks by President Biden -- Musical Interlude “Great is Thy Faithfulness” -- Wreath laying by the House (Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy) -- Wreath laying by the Senate (Leader Schumer and Leader McConnell) -- Wreath laying by the Executive Branch (President Biden) -- Benediction by Senate Chaplain -- Ceremony concludes

