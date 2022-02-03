Live stream: President Biden discusses US special forces raid that killed ISIS leader

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. president is holding a news briefing Thursday morning to address a U.S. military raid in Northwestern Syria that reportedly killed the leader of ISIS.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the violent Islamic State group, was killed during an overnight raid in Syria’s Northwestern Idlib province. The raid reportedly targeted the man, who took over as head of the head of the militant group in 2019.

Officials say Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died by detonating a bomb as U.S. special forces approached, killing himself and members of his family, including women and children.

According to authorities, all Americans involved in the operation returned home safely, with no U.S. casualties to report.

