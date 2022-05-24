18 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials confirm

UVALDE, Texas – At least 18 children and three adults were killed Tuesday in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, officials confirmed.
The shooting happened at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Texas city about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Officials said the suspected shooter -- Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, of Uvalde -- was killed after 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 24). He was killed by police at the scene.
“It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun,” Abbott said. “He shot and killed -- horrifically, incomprehensively -- 14 students and killed a teacher.”
Abbott said it’s believed Ramos shot his grandmother right before entering the school. It’s not clear how or if that incident is related to the school shooting.
Two responding officers were struck by gunfire, but they aren’t seriously injured, according to the governor.
Ramos was armed with a handgun, and it’s possible he also had a rifle, Abbott said.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the scene to assist the Uvalde Police Department.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students from second through fourth grade. It’s part of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.
Parents are being directed to the nearby convention center to reunite with students.
Uvalde CISD chief of police Pete Arredondo delivered the following statement at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday:
President Joe Biden’s press secretary released the following statement:
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the shooting, according to KSAT in San Antonio.
Residents who are capable and willing to donate can visit STBTC’s website to find a location or schedule an appointment online.