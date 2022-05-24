18 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials confirm

The scene of a May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, Texas – At least 18 children and three adults were killed Tuesday in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Texas city about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Officials said the suspected shooter -- Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, of Uvalde -- was killed after 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 24). He was killed by police at the scene.

“It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun,” Abbott said. “He shot and killed -- horrifically, incomprehensively -- 14 students and killed a teacher.”

Abbott said it’s believed Ramos shot his grandmother right before entering the school. It’s not clear how or if that incident is related to the school shooting.

Two responding officers were struck by gunfire, but they aren’t seriously injured, according to the governor.

Ramos was armed with a handgun, and it’s possible he also had a rifle, Abbott said.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the scene to assist the Uvalde Police Department.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students from second through fourth grade. It’s part of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Parents are being directed to the nearby convention center to reunite with students.

Uvalde CISD chief of police Pete Arredondo delivered the following statement at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday:

At approximated 11:32 a.m. this morning, there was a mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The school has children that are in second, third and fourth grade. I can confirm right now that we have several injuries -- adults and students, and we do have some deaths. The suspect is deceased at this point. DPS is assisting with the investigation, and at this point, the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime. Families are being notified, and we are providing services to them, as the district should. As far as the rest of the district is concerned, safety measures were taken to make sure that we had a safe release for the rest of the district, throughout our city of Uvalde, and we had numerous law enforcement officers and agencies that assisted with the safety release for those students. We do want to keep all their families in our prayers. I hope you do, as well, and we also want to respect the privacy of the families. The investigation is still being worked on, and again, we’ll notify the parents and the families as soon as we have some next for them. Thank you so much. Pete Arredondo

President Joe Biden’s press secretary released the following statement:

President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House. Biden Administration

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the shooting, according to KSAT in San Antonio.

Residents who are capable and willing to donate can visit STBTC’s website to find a location or schedule an appointment online.

