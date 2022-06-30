Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin arrested in Costa Rica

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas has been arrested in Costa Rica after being on the run since early May.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, was wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.

Police responded to a call on May 11 at a residence in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue in east Austin and discovered Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX17 in Austin reports that Armstrong may have killed Wilson after finding out she was involved with a former lover.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisting with the fugitive investigation previously reported the suspect was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport May 18, a day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Ad

The U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Kaitlin Marie Armstrong June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Armstrong, 34, will be deported and returned to the U.S.

Members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations recently discovered that Armstrong, using a fraudulent passport, had boarded United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport at 5:09 p.m. EST on May 18 and arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, at 8:27 p.m. EST.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

Ad