Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $810 million, 3rd highest in games history

If won, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions $810 million jackpot would be the third-largest prize in the game’s history.

The cash option for the jackpot is $470 million. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, July 26, at 11 p.m. -- you can click here to view the results when they come in.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Tonight’s is the largest Mega Millions jackpot offered so far this year. The previous record happened in January when a ticket purchased in California won a $421 million jackpot.

In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 303 million.

How to play Mega Millions lottery?

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday.

It costs $2 for a ticket and for an additional $1 you can add a “Megaplier” that will multiple non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in Michigan and 44 other states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased online through the Michigan Lottery and at various stores.

How many numbers do you have to match?

To win the jackpot you have to match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball.

