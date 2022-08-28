Body of 44-year-old man who fell to his death at Grand Canyon has been recovered

Responders preparing for a technical rescue on the North Rim.

NORTH RIM, Arizona. – A man fell to his death at the Grand Canyon last week and his body has been recovered, according to the National Park Service.

At 3:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) officials received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Rangers located the body of a 44-year-old man about 200 feet below the rim. He had been off the trail when he accidentally fell of the edge, officials said.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rangers want visitors to take the following steps to remain safe:

Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.

In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.

Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.

Do not back up without first looking where you are going.