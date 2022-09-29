Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian

A Metro Detroit man with a home in hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida watched Hurricane Ian move through from his doorbell camera.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area.

Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.

In the meantime, he’s invited his family and friends who have lost power to stay at the home. Cummings said he moved back to Michigan just a few months ago.

His mother is still in Florida and sent him videos of the hurricane from her balcony in hard-hit Punta Gorda.

Cummings said he was in Florida for Hurricane Irma and that the storm is scary, but the aftermath can be even worse. After that storm, they didn’t have power for 10 days.

