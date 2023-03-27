Shooter dead after opening fire at Nashville private school, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A person accused of opening fire at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, is dead, according to police.

The active shooter situation took place at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville that teaches preschool through sixth grade.

Police said the shooter is dead after they were “engaged” by police officers. ATF Nashville said special agents are responded to the scene to assist the police department.

The fire department confirmed they have “multiple patients.” An exact number of injuries and the ages of the patients has not been announced.

Parents can reunite with students at the Woodmont Baptist Church.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School. For further details, follow @MNPDNashville pic.twitter.com/4Au5nyWcmP — ATF Nashville (@ATFNashville) March 27, 2023