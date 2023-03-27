39º

National

Shooter dead after opening fire at Nashville private school, police say

‘Multiple patients’ taken to hospital

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Nashville, Tennessee, School Shooting
Nashville police respond to shooting at Covenant Presbyterian Church on March 27, 2023. (Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A person accused of opening fire at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, is dead, according to police.

The active shooter situation took place at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville that teaches preschool through sixth grade.

Police said the shooter is dead after they were “engaged” by police officers. ATF Nashville said special agents are responded to the scene to assist the police department.

The fire department confirmed they have “multiple patients.” An exact number of injuries and the ages of the patients has not been announced.

Parents can reunite with students at the Woodmont Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter