ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 19, 2019

9/11 first responder rips GOP senators

A 9/11 first responder on Thursday blasted Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee for blocking an attempt to unanimously pass a bill that would have funded the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund through 2090.

Around the country:

Illinois: A cashier at an Illinois convenience store is out of a job after a video showing him questioning customers' citizenship went viral. Read more.

Illinois: A cashier at an Illinois convenience store is out of a job after a video showing him questioning customers' citizenship went viral. Read more.

Chicago: Four Chicago police officers have been fired for covering up the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, a black teenager, the Chicago Police Board said Thursday. Read more.

Alabama: A former Alabama police officer has been sentenced to prison for slamming a compliant handcuffed man into the ground and then slamming the man's head into his patrol car. Read more.

Wisconsin: More than 13,000 customers are without electricity in Madison, Wisconsin, during a dangerous heat wave, after a fire at a downtown substation, a utility spokesman says. Read more.

New York City: The roughly 4,000 athletes who trained for Sunday's New York City Triathlon will have to wait for another event -- thanks to this weekend's major heat wave that's scorching much of the United States. Read more.

185 million people under heat watches, warnings

Over the next few days, more than 85% of the lower 48's population will see temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said, and more than half will see temperatures higher than 95 degrees.

Boeing will take a $5 billion charge

The company said Thursday that it will record a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter "in connection with an estimate of potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 Max grounding and associated delivery delays." The charge amounts to $8.47 a share.

Worldwide, 2019 had hottest June ever

Summer is only a month old, but one record has already been smashed. Average thermometer readings around the globe reached previously unseen highs, making June 2019 the hottest June on record, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

