ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, April 18, 2019

Mueller report released with redactions

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian election interference was released publicly Thursday, with some redactions.

Read the report here.

Around the country:

Florida: A 17-year-old girl allegedly disarmed and stabbed a clerk at a Florida gas station after he tried to rape her in a bathroom. Read more.

A 17-year-old girl allegedly disarmed and stabbed a clerk at a Florida gas station after he tried to rape her in a bathroom. Read more. New York City: A New Jersey man was arrested after entering St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters, police said, just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Read more.

A New Jersey man was arrested after entering St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters, police said, just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Read more. Tennessee: A cave diver from the UK, who was part of the team involved in saving the Thai soccer team last year, needed rescuing after becoming trapped in a cave in Tennessee. Read more.

A cave diver from the UK, who was part of the team involved in saving the Thai soccer team last year, needed rescuing after becoming trapped in a cave in Tennessee. Read more. Ohio: An Ohio church issued an apology after a pastor encouraged students to spit on him and cut him with a knife during what it said was an Easter lesson Monday. Read more.

An Ohio church issued an apology after a pastor encouraged students to spit on him and cut him with a knife during what it said was an Easter lesson Monday. Read more. New York: An 18-year-old University at Buffalo student died Wednesday after falling victim to a suspected hazing incident last week, his school's president said in a statement. Read more.

Doctors across 6 states illegally prescribed opioids

Nearly three dozen doctors and a host of other medical professionals across eight states were charged for illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other dangerous narcotics, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Read about it here.

Poll: Church membership in US plummets

The percentage of U.S. adults who belong to a church or other religious institution has plunged by 20 percentage points over the past two decades, hitting a low of 50% last year, according to a new Gallup poll.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek offers update

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek offered an update Wednesday about the show after he announced last month that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Watch the update here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.