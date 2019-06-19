ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Authorities make $1 billion cocaine bust in Philadelphia

Under the cover of night, members of a ship's crew loaded "bales" of cocaine onto a vessel bound for the United States, expecting to earn tens of thousands of dollars for the job. Instead, US authorities seized the haul, totaling about 16 and a half tons with an estimated street value of $1 billion, according to federal prosecutors.

California: A utility blamed for igniting deadly wildfires that killed dozens in California has agreed to pay $1 billion in damages to local governments for blazes linked to its power lines, poles and other equipment. Read more.

St. Louis: A suburban St. Louis man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill "every gay person" and himself at the city's Pride parade. Read more.

Massachusetts: A federal grand jury is investigating Harvard University's fencing coach after he sold his Massachusetts home in 2016 to a wealthy businessman whose son was actively looking to apply to the school, according to a source. Read more.

Alabama: Police in Alabama on Monday were searching for a man who kept a caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine so it would stay aggressive, according to authorities. Read more.

Investigator blames Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a "deliberate, premeditated execution," a United Nations special rapporteur has concluded in the first independent investigation into his death.

Hope Hicks testifies before House panel

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is not responding to any questions about her time at the White House in a closed-door congressional interview Wednesday, angering Democrats who say they expect to go to court to force her to answer their questions.

Fact check: Trump's Orlando rally

President Donald Trump kicked off his formal reelection campaign Tuesday night with a rally in Orlando. His 76-minute speech featured more than 15 false statements, many of them ones that he's repeated frequently in the past.

