Non-custodial father wanted in 2-year-old's brief disappearance taken into custody at hotel in Wayne

PICTURED ABOVE: 2-year-old Denver Statton (left) and Steven Miracle (right)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A non-custodial father wanted in connection with the brief disappearance of his 2-year-old son out of River Rouge was found Wednesday inside a hotel room in Wayne.

Steven Miracle was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 2-year-old Denver Statton was found safe Tuesday in Ypsilanti by the boy's grandfather.

Miracle was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night.

Monday morning, Miracle left with the child and stole a car from the residence, authorities said.

Police did not issue an AMBER Alert because there were no direct threats made to harm the child. This was also not considered an abduction, because the non-custodial father was an invited member of the home.

Due to the nature of the relationship and age of child, an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued.

