Northville boil water advisory lifted

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - A Boil Water Advisory for Northville was lifted Thursday afternoon.

The advisory went into effect at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and was expected to remain in effect for two days.

City officials said a valve was repaired and that customers could have experienced a reduction or loss of water pressure, but because the city's water is supplied by two different supply lines, the water pressure was able to be maintained.

Northville Township residents and business were not affected.

Repairs are ongoing but should not impact the water supply system.

Boil water before using

Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using, officials said.

Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

