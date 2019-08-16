Oakland County executive decision: Court fight and clean-up

PONTIAC, Mich. - It has been two days of a clean-up trying to get rid of oil on all 249 chairs in the auditorium, 34 leather chairs the Oakland County commissioners use, plus an additional 19 chairs in a conference room.

An employee used essential oils to try to move the bad energy out of the building that houses the Oakland County Board of Commissioners chambers. While her intent was not to cause harm, it's just the latest in the bizarre battle to succeed county Executive L. Brooks Patterson, whose funeral was held Thursday.

A battle started last week at Patterson's public viewing when Treasurer Andy Meisner went public with complaints about the Board of Commissioners and how its chair, fellow Democrat Dave Woodward, had the votes to be appointed executive and fulfill Patterson's term.

Woodward even resigned his Commission seat in order to interview and get the appointment. But now, Woodward has removed himself from contention and intends to resume his place on the Board even though he resigned, which may or may not be legal.

Expect the Oakland County Republican party to file a lawsuit on Friday.

If Woodward is able to take his place on the Board, Democrats will have a one-vote majority and could theoretically be able to appoint a successor.

