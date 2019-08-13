Oakland County sheriff asking public to be vigilant during Woodward Dream Cruise

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - We are just days away from one of the biggest events of the summer, the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Ahead of Saturday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is sending a message to anyone heading to Woodward Avenue for the festivities.

Jeff Martin of Sterling Heights said he looks forward to bringing his Austin Healey to Woodward Avenue.

"I enjoy just talking to individuals about their cars and they'll talk to me about my car," Martin said.

However, after 19 years of enjoying the event, this year Martin said there was a little hesitation to be among the crowds.

"We heard about something happening over at Freedom Hill getting canceled. We knew it was coming a little closer to home, so I'm just paying more attention," he said.

Bouchard said more dream cruisers need to be alert.

"They need to enjoy the cruise, but just be a little more situationally aware," Bouchard said.

The event is one of the safest, family-friendly events in Metro Detroit and Bouchard plans to keep it that way. But he admits those sitting along Woodward Avenue, and especially those online, should report anything suspicious.

