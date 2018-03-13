Officials claim glitch at Macomb County courts caused by Clerk Karen Spranger maxing out credit card

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A glitch in the Macomb County courts on Monday was caused by some overspending on a county credit card, and officials said Clerk Karen Spranger is again at the center of the controversy.

The expenses were for a national conference, and Spranger said if the county would stop fighting her on whether to hire an administrative assistant, she would have known about the limit on the card.

But Macomb County officials said after 14 months on the job, Spranger should have known about it anyway.

The Macomb County court likely didn't receive any documents faxed on Monday. Three fax lines were out of service because the autopay on them was declined. After a day-long investigation, employees traced it all to Spranger's credit card being over the limit.

"What we learned late last week is that she maxed out the credit card with your name on it (when she) checked out of her conference in Washington, D.C.," Macomb County Deputy Executive Mark Deldin said.

The statement shows a five-day hotel stay charge of nearly $3,000, plus other expenses.

"I think it's more of their miscalculation of communications," Spranger said.

Spranger said over the phone that she was never told about a limit on the card. She said this is more wrangling by the committee conspiring against her.

"I can't make decisions on the budget, so how can I control this credit card?" Spranger asked. "They're blaming it on me, when really, the responsibility goes back to this committee, because if the committee was monitoring everything, they should've caught the error."

"The fact that we've taken away her budget -- we have not," Deldin said. "We are using the 2017 numbers, so there's no excuse there."

"I don't hold grudges," Spranger said. "I want to get things done. I want to be effective. If it's not communicated to me effectively, or back to them, then responsibility is somewhere in the middle."

