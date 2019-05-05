Officials urge Metro Detroit residents to report flood damage by Monday

DETROIT - Officials came together Saturday to discuss the flooding in Metro Detroit that has impacted families across the region.

Dearborn Mayor Jack O'Reilly said an estimated two-thousand homes in the city have been impacted by the flooding.

Democratic congresswomen Debbie Dingell whose district includes Dearborn said she doesn’t know whether the federal government will provide any money. However, Dingell said FEMA is monitoring the damage.

Residents who have been impacted should report the damage as soon as possible. Officials hope all damage from the flooding is reported by Monday.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.