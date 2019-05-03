Southfield Freeway reopens after being flooded for days

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Flood waters finally receded Thursday night, revealing the once-flooded lanes of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) at the Outer Drive bridge.

The freeway was flooded in both directions starting Wednesday morning. Heavy rain overnight had water filling up the roadway.

Some cars did become partially submerged in the flood waters, but no serious injuries were reported.

The video above shows the freeway after the water cleared Friday morning.

