Owner of dogs that fatally mauled 9-year-old girl out on bond

DETROIT - The owner of the dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl to death is free on bond.

Local 4 was there as family members led Pierre Cleveland from the Wayne County lockup after he posted his $20,000 bond.

Emma Hernandez was killed in the attack on Aug. 19 in Detroit. She was riding her bicycle in the area of Central Avenue and Smart Street when the three pit bulls escaped from a neighbor's yard, police said.

Cleveland walked out of the Division III at the William Dickerson Detention Facility at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. He used a blanket to cover his face.

Local 4's Larry Spruill asked Cleveland if he had anything to say to the Hernandez family. Cleveland ignored the questions and used a book to block the cameras.

"No comment. I told you guys not to show my car," said Cleveland's sister.

Cleveland is facing charges of second-degree murder, dangerous animal causing death and involuntary manslaughter.

His bond was originally set at $2 million, but a judge lowered that bond Friday to $20,000, with a requirement that he must wear a GPS monitor.

