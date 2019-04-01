Pennsylvania official, husband arraigned for altercation with Detroit police

DETROIT - An elected official from Pittsburgh had a probable cause conference Monday after she and her husband were accused of assaulting Detroit police officers at a hotel.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were arraigned in connection with the altercation that took place earlier this month at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

Wagner was arraigned on two felony counts of resisting arrest. Mosley was arraigned on two misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct.

The couple is planning to sue Detroit police and the Westin Book Cadillac after Wagner was arrested earlier in the month.

Detroit police said hotel staff members called 911 on Mosley, who was upset when he wasn't able to get back into his room. As police tried to remove him from the hotel, they said Wagner pushed an officer and tried to block them from leaving.

The couple's attorney said Wagner has no plans to step down from her position while fighting the case.

"They didn't do anything wrong," attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick said. "They will be vindicated."

Wagner and Mosley were arraigned Monday in 36th District Court. They were released on $5,000 bail with no travel restrictions.

Wagner's probable cause conference was held Monday, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for April 11.

Mosley is scheduled to return to court April 11 for a pretrial conference.

