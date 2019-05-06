Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti on lockdown due to nearby incident, police say

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti is on lockdown due to an incident in the surrounding neighborhoods, police said.

Nobody is being allowed to enter or exit the building, police said.

Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office are helping Ypsilanti police at the scene.

Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti (WDIV)

Deputies said there has been a shooting in Ypsilanti, but the location is unclear. They did not confirm if that shooting prompted the lockdown.

No additional information has been released.

