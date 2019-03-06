16-year-old charged in 17-year-old's deadly shooting in Dearborn Heights

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Feb. 28, 2019 at a home in the 24700 block of Lehigh Street in Inkster. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 16-year-old Dearborn Heights boy is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy Feb. 28 in Dearborn Heights.

Daylon Jamar Wooten is being charged as an adult in connection to the shooting that killed James Newman, of Inkster, at a home in the 24700 block of Lehigh Street near Beech Daly.

Officers were first notified of the shooting by a 911 caller about 2 a.m. Police went to the home and found the 16-year-old boy shot. He was expected to be OK. He was later taken into custody as a person of interest.

Police were seen taking evidence from homes and interviewing neighbors. The heavy police presence remained throughout the morning after the double-shooting.

While officers were investigating that scene, they received another call from emergency workers at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne, who said they had a 17-year-old gunshot victim at the hospital. That boy did not survive.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said both Wooten and Newman were armed with guns when they got into a dispute. Newman was taken to the hospital by two men, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Now Wooten is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Since he is being charged as an adult in this case, if convicted he could be sentenced as an adult.

