Photographer, newlyweds desperate to find stolen laptop with wedding photos

LIVONIA, Mich. - A wedding photographer from Grand Rapids had her laptop and credit cards stolen from a vehicle on Sept. 29.

The car was parked near Ford Field while she was at the Lion's game. The laptop contained SD cards and an external hard drive that contained three recent weddings -- including one Livonia couple's Sept. 14 wedding in Grand Rapids..

Jessica and Justin Wetzler were enjoying their time as newlyweds. They were thrilled with their photographer who captured their special day from start to finish.

The couple was supposed to get their pictures Oct. 14, but a few days ago, they received news of what happened outside Ford Field.

Everything the photographer captured has been taken. The Wetzlers said the photographer offered to give them their money back, but the photos can't be replaced.

The couple is urging whoever took the laptop to return the laptop or the SD card so they can relive their special day.

