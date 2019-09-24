Police: 3 arrested on I-75 while transporting meth, cocaine, fentanyl from Metro Detroit

Three people were arrested Sept. 21, 2019, in a drug bust on northbound I-75 in Cheboygan. (SANE)

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. - A Detroit man and a man and woman from Northern Michigan were arrested on I-75 while transporting meth, cocaine and fentanyl from Metro Detroit, police said.

Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement learned Saturday that three people were transporting drugs to Cheboygan from Metro Detroit, according to authorities.

SANE officials said they saw the suspects driving north on I-75 and stopped them on the I-75 north exit ramp near Levering Road in Cheboygan County.

Ashanti Brian Lockett, 45, of Detroit; Janine Louise Schmidt, 66, of Cheboygan; and a 35-year-old Cheboygan man were taken into custody, officials said.

Police seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, cash, a handgun and other evidence from the vehicle. The vehicle was also seized, authorities said.

The handgun had been stolen, police said. It was found in a pocket on the pack of the passenger seat, police said.

Lockett is facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense -- maximum 40 years in prison

Possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine, second or subsequent offense -- maximum 40 years in prison

Possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of fentanyl, second or subsequent offense -- maximum 40 years in prison

Felon in possession of a firearm -- maximum 5 years in prison

Carrying a concealed weapon -- maximum 5 years in prison

Habitual offense -- fourth offense notice -- maximum life in prison

Felony firearm violation -- maximum 2 years in prison, served consecutively with the felony conviction

Lockett was also arrested on a warrant for absconding from parole and warrants held by the Cheboygan City Police Department for criminal sexual conduct.

Schmit is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, and habitual offense -- fourth offense notice.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for driving on a suspended license, officials said.

