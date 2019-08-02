Police: 3 men arrested after trying to rob CPL holder, crashing into Detroit house during getaway

Police arrested three men accused of trying to rob a CPL holder. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Three men were taken into custody Thursday after trying to rob a man who turned out to be a concealed pistol license holder and crashing into a house while trying to get away from him, police said.

Officials said the 49-year-old CPL holder was in the 8200 block of Woodlawn Avenue on Detroit's east side when he saw three men in a black Buick around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The men were trying to rob someone when they noticed the 49-year-old, police said. They tried to rob him, but he pulled out his gun and started to fire shots at them, according to authorities.

While fleeing the area, the men put their car in reverse and crashed into a building, police said. They ran away but were later found in a vacant house in the 8100 block of Knodell Street just blocks away in Detroit.

A Grosse Pointe Farms K-9 unit helped Detroit police track the men to the vacant house, officials said.

The men were taken into custody. Two of them -- a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old -- had gunshot wounds, police said. The 26-year-old had been shot in the leg and the 25-year-old had been shot in the body, according to authorities.

They are both stable, medical officials said.

The third man -- a 25-year-old -- was not injured, police said.

Officers recovered a firearm and money in an alley near the shooting location.

