Police: Agitated Detroit man claws at Troy officer's face after arrest for having 7 drinks, driving

TROY, Mich. - A Detroit man assaulted police officers after being arrested for driving drunk in Troy, according to authorities.

An officer made a traffic stop at 1:37 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Big Beaver Road near I-75. The officer pulled over a white 2009 Jaguar XF because it was being driven erratically, police said.

The driver, Roeshunya Crawford, 46, was slurring his words while he spoke and admitted to having seven alcoholic drinks at a business in Troy, the officer said.

Crawford performed poorly on several sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test revealed a 0.135 blood-alcohol content, police said.

When Crawford was arrested, the officer found a container of alcohol in the passenger-side door map area.

Police said Crawford became agitated when he got to the lock-up facility. He started to resist commands and fought with the officer, according to authorities.

Crawford scratched and clawed at the officer's face and elbowed a service aid in the face, police said. More officers arrived, and Crawford was placed in handcuffs. Another officer was hurt while gaining control of him, police said.

Police took a test of Crawford's blood, and the laboratory results are pending.

Crawford is charged with assault and batter of a police officer causing injury, assault and battery of a police officer not causing injury, assault and battery of a service aide causing injury, resisting and obstructing a police officer, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

