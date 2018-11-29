Police chase on Detroit's west side ends in deadly multi-car collision

DETROIT - A police pursuit ended Thursday in a deadly collision near the intersection of Hubbell and Fenkell avenues.
According to authorities, a car refused to pull over for police for a traffic stop and quickly sped up. The car came to a stop after going through a red light and colliding with two other cars. The driver was killed.
The three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and are expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
