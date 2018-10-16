Police discover more remains in Ohio after missing Melvindale man found dead in sleeping bag

Police searched the apartment of David Carter, who was reported missing and later found dead in Ohio. (WDIV)

MELVINDALE, Mich. - More human remains have been found in Ohio in the case of a missing Melvindale man who was found dead in a sleeping bag, police said.

The remains of David D. Carter Sr., 39, were found by an Ohio Department of Transportation worker Oct. 1 along I-75 in Eagle Township, police said. The ODOT worker found Carter's remains in a sleeping bag and called state police.

Officials matched the description of the man with Carter, who had been reported missing. DNA testing later confirmed the match.

Police said additional remains believed to be connected to the case were discovered Tuesday morning along I-75 near Eagleville. Police are continuing to investigate the discovery.

A person of interest was taken into custody Oct. 5 in connection with the case, police said.

