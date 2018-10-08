Person of interest arrested in death of Melvindale man

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A person of interest was arrested Friday in connection to the death of 39-year-old David Carter, of Melvindale, according to police.

On Friday the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Carter was the victim found along Interstate 75 on Oct. 1.

The announcement was made after an Ohio Department of Transportation worker found a sleeping bag containing human remains along I-75 near milepost 149 in Eagle Township. ODOT immediately notified the Highway Patrol and troopers began an investigation.

Michigan State Police crime lab technicians and Melvindale detectives spent last Tuesday and Wednesday searching Carter's apartment trying to get clues about his disappearance.

Police suspect foul play in Carter's death.

