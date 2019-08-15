Police find pistol in 16-year-old's backpack after argument at Oakland County rec center

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police found a pistol in a 16-year-old boy's backpack after he was involved in an argument on the basketball court at an Oakland County rec center, officials said.

A deputy was monitoring a youth basketball game at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday at the Pontiac Youth Recreation Center, police said.

Several people involved in the game became agitated and appeared to be on the brink of a physical altercation, according to authorities.

The deputy escorted a 16-year-old Pontiac boy to the office, where he dropped a backpack he had been carrying, police said.

A staff member checked the backpack and found a pistol inside, according to officials. The deputy said it was a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

Police said the teen admitted to taking the pistol from his friend's mother because he thought there would be trouble with other children at the rec center.

His mother was advised of the situation and the boy was lodged at Children's Village pending arraignment.

The other people involved in the basketball argument fled the area, police said.

