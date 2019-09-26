Police investigate after man, woman injured in Ypsilanti shooting

The scene of a Sept. 25, 2019, shooting that left a man and a woman injured in Ypsilanti. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot in Ypsilanti.

Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to a Citgo gas station in the 500 block of South Huron Street.

Police found the 41-year-old man had suffered a single gunshot wound. He was treated and taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Officers were called minutes later to the 300 block of Firwood Street, where they found the 24-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to officials.

The woman had been taken from the Huron Street scene to the location on Firwood Street, police said. Officials took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical officials said both shooting victims are expected to survive.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-292-5429.

