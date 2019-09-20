Police investigate woman's body found in Dearborn as homicide

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn Police say a woman was found unresponsive in a field near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway, not far from Ford World Headquarters and died there a short time later.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found in field south of Paul Avenue in Dearborn

Heavy Police presence both on the ground and in the air, caught the attention of neighbors in the neighborhood near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway on Friday morning.

"'ve seen a lot of police officers gathered right here at the corner," said one neighbor.

Several neighbors say they wanted to know what was going on.

"I didn't know nothing, but it was a bunch of them," said one neighbor.

Dearborn Police responded to the field near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway around 7:45 a.m. Friday, after getting calls of an injured 34-year old female lying in the field. Police said she's from Taylor.

"Oh, my gosh. That is crazy. That's really crazy. She used to walk up and down the streets. I don't know if it's her or not," said one neighbor.

Local 4 cameras saw police officers at the scene, gathering evidence and looking for witnesses. Meanwhile, police identified the woman but is not releasing her name until the family is notified.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.