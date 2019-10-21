Police: Man vandalizes Flagstar Bank in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who vandalized a Flagstar Bank in Bloomfield Township, officials said.

The incident happened sometime between Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Flagstar Bank at 3915 Telegraph Road, police said.

The manager told authorities a man spray-painted the outside walls, the parking lot and the dumpster enclosure.

He is described as wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt and a black baseball cap with a Spider-Man logo on it.

Surveillance video showed him leaving with a skateboard, police said.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the above photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.