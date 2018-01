UTICA, Mich. - A man was shot Friday night by a Oakland County Sheriff's deputy in Utica after a pursuit that began in Pontiac.

The pursuit started with a carjacking at about 9:20 p.m. and ended on Van Dyke, north of M-59. The suspect was shot in the buttocks, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will handle the carjacking investigation and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office will handle the shooting investigation.

