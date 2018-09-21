Police release sketch of man who attempted to abduct a child in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Police have released a sketch of the man who attempted to abduct a child Wednesday.

Officials are warning the public about the attempted abduction of the child in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Grosse Pointe Woods police released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted child abduction that occurred on Sept. 19, 2018. (WDIV)

The "suspicious incident" happened Wednesday before 8 p.m. in the area of Marter and Roslyn roads, officials said.

A 13-year-old boy was riding his bike home from a friend's house when a vehicle stopped in the middle of Roslyn Road and a white man got out and tried to grab him, according to police.

The child ran away and told police the man chased after him for a short time. He was able to safely make it to his home, and his parents contacted the police.

Police believe the suspect is a white man who is 30-40 years old, heavy-set and clean-shaven. He was wearing an orange baseball hat with a black letter or marking on it, blue jeans, a blue T-shirt and black shoes.

The vehicle is a black, newer model Cadillac Escalade or similar.

If you have any information, call the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2400.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police warn of attempted abduction in Grosse Pointe Woods

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.