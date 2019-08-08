Police say post about planned mass shooting in Downtown Detroit is false

DETROIT - Police said a post claiming there is going to be a mass shooting in Downtown Detroit is false.

The Detroit Police Department shared the post to its Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

The post claims that "police intercepted some white supremacists and there's supposed to be a mass shooting downtown."

Police said they are aware of the post and "it is absolutely not true."

Detroit police also responded Tuesday to allegations of an active shooter in the city and other locations in Michigan.

READ: False allegations of active shooter in Michigan prompt Detroit police to respond

