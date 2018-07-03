Police search for answers after Detroit father killed in drive-by shooting on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police say even the friend who was with a man fatally shot early Tuesday isn't saying much.

Police arrived to the 6300 block of University Place and found Dalvin Borden, 25. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Serina Shelton said someone started banging on her door and asking for help about 6 a.m.

"I thought he was trying to break into my house," Shelton said. "I didn't want to open my door."

Police said the person knocking on her door was Borden's friend. A gun was found in front of Shelton's home, but it's unknown if it's connected to the shooting. Shell casings were also found about a block away, police said.

Dalvin Borden was shot and killed July 3, 2018 on University Place in Detroit. (WDIV)

Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen about 5:40 a.m. driving a gray Jeep westbound on Chester Street.

Police believe the Jeep drove by and shot Borden, a father of two, while he was walking home from the store with a friend. Borden tried to run, but he collapsed between houses. No other injuries were reported.

Police are also asking homeowners and business owners in the area of Harper Avenue and Cadiuex Road with security cameras that may have captured the Jeep to contact police.

