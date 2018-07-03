Young father found fatally shot outside home on University Place in Detroit

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in the 6300 block of University Place in Detroit.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police said officers arrived at the scene about 6 a.m. They found the victim on the ground outside a home. A weapon was recovered by officers.
Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen about 5:40 a.m. driving a gray Jeep westbound on Chester Street.
Police believe the Jeep drove by and shot the victim while he was walking home from the store with a friend.
No other injuries were reported.
Victim identified as father of two
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Dalvin Borden, who is a father of two.
