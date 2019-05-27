Police search for street-racing driver who struck, injured Highland Park officer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are searching for a street-racing driver who struck an officer and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The officer was rushed to the hospital but has since returned home, police said.

"My partner was just hit by a vehicle," an officer called in, according to Broadcastify.

The panic in his voice shows how worried police were about the officer when he was struck.

"I've got a vehicle that just struck my partner," the officer said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Woodward Avenue and the Davison Freeway. When police tried to pull over a Chrysler 300, the driver took off, striking two police cars and the officer, according to officials.

"What type of injuries does your partner have?" an official responded. "We're notifying (Detroit Receiving Hospital)."

"He's saying his head is injured," the officer said.

The officer was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he got some quick treatment and was released, according to authorities. He has been with the department for 11 months.

The street-racing driver got away, police said. Officers said they fired shots at the driver in self-defense, but they don't believe the driver was struck.

Seven hours later, a tipster called police about a white Chrysler 300 in an apartment complex in Clinton Township. The damage to the car had police hoping it was the car they were searching for, but it might have been a coincidence, according to authorities.

