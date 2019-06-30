Police seek men wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old Detroit boy

DETROIT - A home invasion on Detroit's east side took a violent turn Friday morning when a 12-year-old boy was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Police sketches of the suspects were released Saturday evening.

The house, located near the intersection of Beaconsfield Street and Outer Drive, was broken into just after 3:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12-year-old boy sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit's east side, police say

Three men, one armed with a gun, demanded cash and cellphones. The boy, a 1-year-old baby, their mother and their grandmother were home at the time.

Police said the gunman forced the 12-year-old boy into his bedroom to sexually assault him. The grandmother heard a gunshot from the bedroom and pleaded for her grandson.

The mother was upstairs with the 1-year-old and called police. The family said she confronted the attackers, who reportedly were waving a gun in her face at the time.

Anyone who can identify the men in the sketches or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950.

Detroit police described the suspects as the following:

A man in his early 20s with a medium brown complexion. He was 5 foot, 6 inches tall and was wearing a black sweat shirt, pants, and had a white bandana around his face.

A man who was wearing all black, black boots and weighed 150 to 170 pounds.

A 5 foot, 4 inch tall man with a medium brown complexion who had his hair in twisted braids. He was wearing a white shirt.

The suspected vehicle was a dark color smaller SUV.

