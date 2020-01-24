Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver Democratic response to State of the Union address

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been tapped to deliver the Democratic response following President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, called the governor on Monday to ask if she’d consider delivering the rebuttal.

“Obviously it’s an honor. I said, ‘Yes.' I think the whole world should be paying attention to Michigan,” Whitmer said.

While it may not be the whole world, but a good chunk of the country will hear Whitmer deliver the reponse for the Democratic party following Trump’s State of the Union.

“Michiganders are hard working, good people. We’re thinking about our futures and how to get ahead, but we’re also thinking about our families too,” Whitmer said.

The State of the Union is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Whitmer will deliver her State of the State a week before on Wednesday.