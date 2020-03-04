The Latest: Sanders says Warren still assessing path forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Bernie Sanders says that he’s spoken to Elizabeth Warren by phone after her disappointing Super Tuesday showing and that she’s “not made any decisions” about leaving the Democratic presidential race.

Warren's campaign said the Massachusetts senator was talking to her team Wednesday to assess the path forward and would make up her mind on her own time. She didn't win any of the 14 states that voted Tuesday and finished third in her home state.

Sanders and Warren are the strongest progressive voices in the presidential race — and two of the four Democrats remaining in the race. But they haven't spoken frequently since January, when Warren accused Sanders of suggesting during a private 2018 meeting that a woman couldn’t win the White House -- an accusation the Vermont senator forcefully denied.

Sanders didn’t say whether Warren would endorse him should she opt to leave the race, nor if he sought her endorsement.

Sanders himself had an underwhelming Super Tuesday performance but ended up winning the night's biggest prize, California, along with three other states. Joe Biden won 10 states, including the second-most delegate-rich state, Texas.

2:05 p.m.

Joe Biden has notched his 10th Super Tuesday victory by winning Maine's Democratic presidential primary.

The state, which was called Wednesday afternoon for Biden, has 24 delegates at stake.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said turnout was higher than he had anticipated.

It was the state's first presidential primary in 20 years. Maine last used primaries in 1996 and 2000 and then switched to the caucus system for the next four presidential election cycles. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders handily won Maine's Democratic caucuses in 2016.

Biden also won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, while Sanders captured California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.

1:35 p.m.

Joe Biden's aides say the Democratic presidential candidate is thrilled to have former rival Mike Bloomberg's support.

Bloomberg ended his own bid Wednesday after a poor showing and endorsed Biden. The former New York mayor has committed to leaving up his massive campaign operation to help Democrats defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. It's not immediately clear if Bloomberg would use his resources and organization to help Biden in his nominating fight against Bernie Sanders.

Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says Biden is thrilled that Bloomberg is backing him. But she says conversations about what Bloomberg's endorsement means practically are ongoing.

Federal campaign finance laws would bar direct coordination between the Biden campaign and Bloomberg on a range of spending possibilities should the former mayor essentially want to turn his campaign into a Biden-aligned super PAC.

1:30 p.m.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign is embracing his renewed status as Democratic front-runner, chiding Bernie Sanders for negative advertising and casting the Vermont senator as dividing the party.

The Biden campaign's national co-chairman, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, blasted Sanders for his suggestions that the Democratic establishment is colluding against the progressive's White House bid. Richmond said Biden is earning his votes.

"I just did not know that African Americans in the South were considered part of the establishment," Richmond said, noting Biden's overwhelming black support that gave him wide delegate gains in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia, among other states.

Richmond and Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield alluded to the 2016 campaign, when a nominating fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton left bitter feelings that hobbled Clinton's general election campaign.

"We’ve seen what kind of campaign Bernie Sanders runs," Bedingfield said, referring to new attack ads Sanders released Wednesday. “We all need to link arms to defeat Donald Trump.”

