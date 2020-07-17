79ºF

US Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress

David Eggert

Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo Rep. Justin Amash, I-Cascade Township, holds a constituent meeting at Rising Grinds Cafe, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Amash, a Trump critic, said Saturday, May 16, 2020, that he has decided not to seek the Libertarian nomination to run for president. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) (MLive Grand Rapids Press)

LANSING, Mich. – U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who backed the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is officially not running for reelection.

Amash had suspended his congressional campaign in February and later explored seeking the Libertarian Party's nomination for president. Thursday was Michigan's deadline to run as an independent, though some were also holding out hope he might seek the Libertarians' nomination at a state convention Saturday.

“I love representing our community in Congress. I always will," Amash tweeted. “This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it.”

Amash, 40, initially became an independent a year ago after becoming disenchanted with partisan politics. He has represented Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state since 2011.

