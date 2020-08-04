LIVE STREAM: President Trump holds news conference at White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has a scheduled news conference on Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

Watch it live at 5:30 p.m. below:

Trump’s demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

President Donald Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut from a potential Microsoft purchase of TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which claims 100 million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. The Trump administration says TikTok is a national-security concern. How a ban would have worked was not clear; that federal authority has never been used before with a consumer app. TikTok denies that it would send U.S. user data to the Chinese government.

